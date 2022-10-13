Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

