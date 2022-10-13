Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

