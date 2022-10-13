Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

