Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.