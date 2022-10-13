Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,344 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

