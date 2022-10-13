Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.
Insider Transactions at Apple
Apple Stock Down 0.5 %
AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
