Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

