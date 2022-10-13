Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,984,380.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

