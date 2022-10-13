Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €1.98 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.08 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of €6.35 ($6.48). The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

