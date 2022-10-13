AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,227,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AZZ by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

