Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Basf Trading

Basf stock opened at €42.14 ($42.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

