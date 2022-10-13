Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday.

Basf Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €42.14 ($42.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.25 and its 200-day moving average is €45.84. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

