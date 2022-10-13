BCK Partners Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,269.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,977.9% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,010.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,437.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 92,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,715.4% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 508,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 480,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

