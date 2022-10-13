Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 50,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FROG opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.25.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

