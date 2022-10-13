Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 91.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,362 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.