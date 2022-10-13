BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

