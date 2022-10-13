BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,914 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 368.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

