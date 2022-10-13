Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Stock Down 3.0 %

Brenntag stock opened at €55.70 ($56.84) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.95.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

