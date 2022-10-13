Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BNR opened at €55.70 ($56.84) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.95.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

