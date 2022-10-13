Brightworth Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brightworth raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.