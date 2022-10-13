Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

