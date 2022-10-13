Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

