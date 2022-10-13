Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA USAI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

