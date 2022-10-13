Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

