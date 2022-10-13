Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 979 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

XRT stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

