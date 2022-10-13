Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA opened at $46.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

