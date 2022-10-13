Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,051 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

