Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

