Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

JPM stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.