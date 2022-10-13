Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
