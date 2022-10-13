Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

