Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

