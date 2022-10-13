Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

