Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

