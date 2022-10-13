Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,649.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

