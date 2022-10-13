Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $181,865,000 after buying an additional 371,872 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

