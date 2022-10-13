ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,431,470.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,431,470.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,556 shares of company stock worth $3,743,873. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of CHPT opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.78. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

