Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $436.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.05 and its 200-day moving average is $482.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $407.30 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

