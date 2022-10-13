Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.