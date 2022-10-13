Coerente Capital Management Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

