Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

MJ stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.