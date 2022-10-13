Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,164 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 101,193 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,222,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

