Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 73,718 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) by 976.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $21,607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

UJUN stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

