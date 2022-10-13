Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CNRG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $112.87.

