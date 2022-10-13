Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 85,676 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 711.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

