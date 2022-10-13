Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

