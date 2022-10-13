Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

