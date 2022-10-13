Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.17 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.