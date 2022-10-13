Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

