Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.