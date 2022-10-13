Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

