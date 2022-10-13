Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

